Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reservoir Media.

NASDAQ RSVR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. 80,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Reservoir Media has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84.

In other news, Director Ryan P. Taylor acquired 132,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $954,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment acquired 92,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $668,051.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 227,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,441 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

