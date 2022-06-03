Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/29/2022 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/21/2022 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/20/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $240.00.

5/19/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $246.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $228.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $290.00 to $238.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $283.00 to $237.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $292.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/13/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $292.00 to $222.00.

5/10/2022 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

5/6/2022 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating.

5/5/2022 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/22/2022 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2022 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $240.00 to $190.00.

4/7/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $295.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $267.00 to $243.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

LOW stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.77. 69,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.22 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,751,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after purchasing an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

