Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,957 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Regency Centers by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Regency Centers by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Compass Point cut their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.30. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.93%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

