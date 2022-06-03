Record (LON:REC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $73.70

Shares of Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.70 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 69.80 ($0.88). Record shares last traded at GBX 71.20 ($0.90), with a volume of 7,866 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.73 million and a PE ratio of 19.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.66.

Get Record alerts:

About Record (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers advisory and execution services, including FX trade execution, multi-asset implementation, cash management, cash equitisation/bondisation, collateral management, research and advisory, FX transaction cost analysis, ESG framework, regulatory reporting, and concierge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.