Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Up to $28.59

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.59, but opened at $29.86. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 10,216 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RETA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

