Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives C$8.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of TSE:REAL traded down C$0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.58. 831,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.15. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$4.18 and a 12-month high of C$18.25. The firm has a market cap of C$435.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.14.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.