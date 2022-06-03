RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ FY2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.19. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ROLL. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $197.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.02. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $250.52.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $50,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

