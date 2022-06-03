Ravencoin Classic (RVC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,460.00

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $401,518.85 and approximately $18,460.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,525.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,759.84 or 0.05960313 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00209817 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.58 or 0.00618363 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.55 or 0.00648743 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00073338 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

