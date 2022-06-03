Raven Protocol (RAVEN) One Day Volume Tops $6.00

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $907,841.50 and approximately $6.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 99.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.27 or 0.00804333 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.30 or 0.00409494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031630 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

