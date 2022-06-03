Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) to report ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rallybio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.60). Rallybio posted earnings of ($2.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rallybio will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($2.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rallybio.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

RLYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rallybio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rallybio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ:RLYB traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 75,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,771. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $425.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.25. Rallybio has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

In other Rallybio news, Director Kush Parmar sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,302,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,927,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLYB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Rallybio by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rallybio by 9,889.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rallybio by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

