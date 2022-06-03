Raise (RAISE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $49,914.70

Raise (RAISE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Raise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raise has traded flat against the dollar. Raise has a market cap of $49,914.70 and $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raise alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,766.02 or 0.99977202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001968 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.