Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $744.00 million-$752.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.71 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.68.

Shares of RXT stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,747. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,685,000 after buying an additional 498,198 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after purchasing an additional 66,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,689,000 after purchasing an additional 217,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,480,000 after purchasing an additional 222,187 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

