Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.78 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.92.

DGX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.65. 713,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,929. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,240 shares of company stock worth $47,496,139 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

