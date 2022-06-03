QUAI DAO Price Tops $0.0042 on Exchanges (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One QUAI DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $168,852.15 and approximately $61,289.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 99.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.34 or 0.00758659 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00411845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031652 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About QUAI DAO

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL . The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUAI DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUAI DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

