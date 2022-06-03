Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Lowered by Analyst

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for CAE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.00.

CAE stock opened at C$34.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.03. CAE has a twelve month low of C$27.27 and a twelve month high of C$42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$31.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.01.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

