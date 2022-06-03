PVH (NYSE:PVH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. PVH had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PVH stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.37. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded PVH to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.76.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 245.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 82,472 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in PVH by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 29,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

