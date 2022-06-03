PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.25 billion-$9.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion.PVH also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on PVH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. OTR Global cut PVH to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.82.

PVH stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,765. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.37.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,695,000 after acquiring an additional 182,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,147,000 after acquiring an additional 167,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PVH by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 99,552 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in PVH by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 82,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

