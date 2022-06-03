PUTinCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,513.00 (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $1,513.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PUTinCoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,673.97 or 0.99825209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031266 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00015466 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PUTinCoin Profile

PUTinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

