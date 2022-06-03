Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pure Storage updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.92. 23,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -113.48 and a beta of 1.52. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $36.71.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $596,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 44.3% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

About Pure Storage (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

