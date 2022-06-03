Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pure Storage updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $28.00 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.48 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.30.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Pure Storage to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.05.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

