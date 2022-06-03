Pundi X[new] Price Reaches $1.10 (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.25 or 0.01102150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.56 or 0.00408525 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031775 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.