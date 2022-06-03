Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.00 million-$131.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.58 million.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
Proto Labs stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.46. 141,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,950. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.41. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $98.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,011,000 after acquiring an additional 381,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,693,000 after acquiring an additional 137,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,769,000 after acquiring an additional 37,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,495,000 after acquiring an additional 53,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after buying an additional 179,112 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Proto Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.