Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.00 million-$131.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.58 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Proto Labs stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.46. 141,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,950. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.41. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $98.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.03 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,011,000 after acquiring an additional 381,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,693,000 after acquiring an additional 137,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,769,000 after acquiring an additional 37,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,495,000 after acquiring an additional 53,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after buying an additional 179,112 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

