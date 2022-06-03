Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Insider Sells $22,625.84 in Stock

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) insider Christopher L. Bailey sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $22,625.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,146.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTRA opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 9.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. Proterra Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $20.12.

Get Proterra alerts:

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.06 million. Proterra had a negative net margin of 100.20% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proterra Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Proterra in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proterra presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Proterra by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Proterra by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 125,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Proterra by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Proterra by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Proterra by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

About Proterra (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.