Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.25). Protara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.44) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($2.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Protara Therapeutics.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TARA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, Director Luke M. Beshar bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,345 shares of company stock worth $98,215. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 110,500 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after buying an additional 91,528 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 428,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 81,935 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

TARA traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $3.36. 5,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,367. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.11.

About Protara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protara Therapeutics (TARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.