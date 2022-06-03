ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.46 and last traded at $43.44. 139,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,069,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

