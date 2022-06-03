Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Shares Down 2.8%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $129.55 and last traded at $129.55. 50 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.25.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.09.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUODY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (PUODY)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.