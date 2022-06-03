Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Shares Down 2.8%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $129.55 and last traded at $129.55. 50 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.09.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUODY)

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

