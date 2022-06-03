Project TXA (TXA) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Project TXA (TXA) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Project TXA coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00002103 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $334,584.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.14 or 0.02031460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 796.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.68 or 0.00454303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00032159 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

