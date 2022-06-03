Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE:PRI traded up $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $126.78. 110,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,558. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.36. Primerica has a 52 week low of $113.99 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.15.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,437,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth approximately $13,325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 52.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 232,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,748,000 after acquiring an additional 80,152 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

