PPL (NYSE:PPL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PPL. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised PPL from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus lowered PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. PPL has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. PPL’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 1,256.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,657 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PPL by 36.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PPL by 131.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,114,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

