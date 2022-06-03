PPL (NYSE:PPL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on PPL. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised PPL from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus lowered PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.
Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. PPL has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 1,256.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,657 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PPL by 36.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PPL by 131.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,114,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PPL Company Profile (Get Rating)
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
