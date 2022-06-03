Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Holdings Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.09% of Potbelly worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Potbelly by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 174,514 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its position in Potbelly by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Potbelly by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Potbelly by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Potbelly by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

PBPB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. 1,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,118. Potbelly Co. has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $163.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Potbelly Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Potbelly in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Potbelly from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

