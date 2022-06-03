Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $56.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

POR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Dawn L. Farrell acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 670.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,363,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,162,000 after buying an additional 1,186,699 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,681,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 494.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,684,000 after buying an additional 543,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

POR stock opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.14%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

