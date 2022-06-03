Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Director Purchases $194,080.00 in Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) Director Dawn L. Farrell acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at $447,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.53. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

