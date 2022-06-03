PolkaDomain (NAME) 1-Day Volume Reaches $37.00

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaDomain has a total market cap of $237,299.18 and approximately $37.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $819.85 or 0.02746751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00425136 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031505 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About PolkaDomain

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

