Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $413,000 Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Comerica by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Comerica by 883.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMA. Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $82.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.76. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

