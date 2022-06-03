Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 252 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 120,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,897,000 after acquiring an additional 196,926 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in CarMax by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $99.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.15. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.36 and a 52 week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

