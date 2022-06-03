Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,472 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,472 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $57,086,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 682,425 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Teradata by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 676,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,751,000 after purchasing an additional 406,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Teradata by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,321,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,144,000 after purchasing an additional 268,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $8,597,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.55.

Teradata stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.86 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $187,495.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,252.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,957 shares of company stock worth $577,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile (Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.