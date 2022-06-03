Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,143 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 616.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,660,000 after purchasing an additional 238,979 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,443,000 after acquiring an additional 110,840 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,609,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,406,000 after acquiring an additional 48,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,635,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE opened at $281.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $234.87 and a one year high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RE. StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.