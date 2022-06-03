Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,639 shares of company stock worth $10,388,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 420.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.43.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

