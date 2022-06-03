Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $359,000 in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Diodes by 1,169.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Francis Tang purchased 2,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIOD stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average is $89.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.45 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 13.98%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

