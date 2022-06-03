Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $425,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,033 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after buying an additional 528,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after purchasing an additional 394,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,534,000 after purchasing an additional 279,113 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,487,000 after purchasing an additional 272,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,132,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $111.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $129.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.28.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.71.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

