Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $332,000 Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 139.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,352,000 after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 4.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Science Applications International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Science Applications International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.86.

In related news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAIC opened at $87.76 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

