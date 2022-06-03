Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,869 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,708,000 after buying an additional 2,100,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,887,000 after acquiring an additional 44,422 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,643,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 234,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSTG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

PSTG opened at $28.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $29.40. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

