Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 1,493 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,341,000 after acquiring an additional 137,049 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,992,000 after acquiring an additional 104,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 627,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.90.

EGP stock opened at $166.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $151.22 and a one year high of $229.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

