Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $16.64 Million Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 105,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,643,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Coupa Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,118,000 after buying an additional 732,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,061,000 after buying an additional 134,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,300,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,683,000 after buying an additional 576,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,732,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total transaction of $106,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COUP stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.43 and a 1-year high of $283.38.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on COUP. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

