Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 433,600 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,311,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 41,778 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

AMRX opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The firm had revenue of $497.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

