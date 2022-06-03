Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $16.16 Million Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 158,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,161,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.20. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.72 and a 12 month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

