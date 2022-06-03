Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,465 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $12,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Cintas by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Cintas by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,667,000 after buying an additional 603,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $398.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.22. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $345.33 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.20.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.