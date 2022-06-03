Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,626 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Hormel Foods worth $14,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,410,000 after buying an additional 1,079,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,625,000 after purchasing an additional 172,737 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,760,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,171,000 after acquiring an additional 220,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,373,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,496,000 after acquiring an additional 76,136 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,568,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,185,000 after acquiring an additional 528,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,513.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,727 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.91. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

