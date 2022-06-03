Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 795,708 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) by 263.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795,708 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.22% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $12,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 21.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $109,603.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 813,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,118.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.