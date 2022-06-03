Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 19,891 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.20% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $15,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 581,559 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,971 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,306,000 after purchasing an additional 124,496 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,781,000 after purchasing an additional 256,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,448 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Bank of America raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.64.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $83.32 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.76.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a negative net margin of 3,281.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.92 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

